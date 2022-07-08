Pettersson was selected 80th overall by the Canucks in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

The Canucks did so well with their first Elias Pettersson selection that they came back for seconds. The two have nothing in common other than the name and the fact both are Swedish. This Pettersson is a steady defender with good size (6-foot-2) and a big shot. His puck skills are questionable and it's fair to wonder how much offense Pettersson will generate down the road, but he's a reasonable value pick for Vancouver at this stage of the draft.