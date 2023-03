Pettersson picked up an assist Saturday in a 3-1 win over the Stars.

He set up Jack Rathbone in the second period and in doing so, Pettersson extended his career-high point streak to 11 games. He has put up 15 points, including 10 assists, in that span. Pettersson is firmly entrenched in the league's top-10 scorers with 91 points (70 games) and is on-track for his first 100-plus point season.