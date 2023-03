Pettersson collected a goal and an assist in Vancouver's 3-2 loss to Arizona on Thursday.

Pettersson extended his scoring streak to six games, and he has three goals and nine points in that span. That's pushed him up to 31 goals and 85 points in 65 appearances this season. Pettersson is already well above his previous career high of 68 points, and now he's just one marker away from matching his personal best in that category.