Pettersson posted an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Capitals.

Pettersson has five points (one goal, four assists) across four games since the All-Star break. The 25-year-old set up a Nils Hoglander tally in the second period. Pettersson has already secured his second-best season with 69 points (28 goals, 41 helpers) through 53 outings, and he's added 140 shots on net, 68 hits, 45 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating. The Swede will continue to be a top-six fixture for the Canucks as he tries to earn back-to-back 100-point campaigns.