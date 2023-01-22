Pettersson notched an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.

Pettersson set up Andrei Kuzmenko's second-period tally. The 24-year-old Pettersson has a goal and an assist over his last two games, and he had a five-game point streak earlier in January. The center is up to 19 goals, 35 helpers, 152 shots on net, 50 blocked shots, 38 hits and a plus-8 rating through 44 outings. With the Canucks likely to change coaches soon, Pettersson's usage could also be adjusted, but as one of the team's best forwards, he's probably a safe bet to stay in the top six and on the first power-play unit.