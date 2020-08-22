Pettersson produced two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 6-2 win over the Blues.

Pettersson has been on a tear with four multi-point efforts in his last five games. The Swedish center has four goals and nine assists through 10 playoff games -- his 13 points have him tied for the league lead with Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon. Pettersson will be expensive to add to DFS rosters, but his recent performance suggests he's worth it.