Pettersson scored a goal and added an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues. Both points came on the power play.

Pettersson set up Tanner Pearson for a second-period tally before scoring one of his own in the third. The 21-year-old Pettersson has three goals and four assists during a five-game point streak. He was only held off the scoresheet in Game 1 versus the Wild in the qualifying round. Six of his seven points in the postseason have come with a man advantage.