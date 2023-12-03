Pettersson scored an empty-net goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Flames.

Pettersson earned his first multi-point effort since Nov. 9, though it took a post-game scoring change to confirm it. The empty-net tally was initially credited to Nikita Zadorov before it was changed to Pettersson in the end. The 25-year-old Pettersson is up to 10 goals, 32 points, 57 shots on net, 32 hits, 18 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 25 outings. While he's not leading the Canucks in points, he's done excellently in a top-line role so far.