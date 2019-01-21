Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Comes up big in return
Pettersson scored a goal and an assist in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Red Wings.
After missing five games with a knee injury, Pettersson looked none the worse for wear in his return to the ice. The rookie now has 23 goals and 44 points through 39 contests, putting him in firm control of the Calder Trophy race.
