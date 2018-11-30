Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Continues impressive play
Pettersson made a highlight reel assist in Thursday's loss to the Golden Knights.
Pettersson maintains his exciting level of play, sliding the puck to Brock Boeser despite being hauled down by the Vegas defender. Pettersson has 22 points in as many games, and remains a front runner for the Calder Trophy.
