Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Continues sensational rookie season
Pettersson scored his 18th goal of the season Thursday night, adding an assist as well in a 4-2 win over the Oilers.
The Canucks' rookie picked up both his points in an opening period that saw Vancouver score four goals, chasing Oilers starter, Mikko Koskinen in the process. With 18 goals and 38 points through 34 games, the 20-year-old Pettersson is the early favorite for the Calder Memorial Trophy. His owners have to be happy with what he's given them to this point, especially those playing in dynasty formats.
