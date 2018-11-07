Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Continues to shine
Pettersson scored his 10th goal of the season in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout road loss to the Red Wings.
Pettersson, who opened the scoring in the contest, is averaging a goal per game and has 16 total points as a rookie. The show-stopping Swede also received his first career shootout attempt, though he was unable to convert after flaunting a dizzying display of stickhandling in front of goalie Jimmy Howard. Still, Pettersson had a quality fantasy performance despite talented linemate Brock Boeser (groin) missing the contest. It doesn't seem to matter who Pettersson plays with since he makes those around him better.
More News
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Registers five points in thrilling win•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Lights lamp twice•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Will return Saturday•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Ruled out against Coyotes•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Out Wednesday•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Traveling with team•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...