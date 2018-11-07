Pettersson scored his 10th goal of the season in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout road loss to the Red Wings.

Pettersson, who opened the scoring in the contest, is averaging a goal per game and has 16 total points as a rookie. The show-stopping Swede also received his first career shootout attempt, though he was unable to convert after flaunting a dizzying display of stickhandling in front of goalie Jimmy Howard. Still, Pettersson had a quality fantasy performance despite talented linemate Brock Boeser (groin) missing the contest. It doesn't seem to matter who Pettersson plays with since he makes those around him better.