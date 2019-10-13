Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Contributes assist
Pettersson had an assist in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Flyers.
Pettersson's helper came on a Brock Boeser goal in the first period. The Swedish center also supplied one of two tallies in the shootout to help secure the win. The 20-year-old has two points and six shots on goal through four games.
More News
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Snipes first goal•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Four-point night•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Takes home Calder•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Snaps 10-game goal drought•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Hits 20 power-play points•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Two helpers on power play•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.