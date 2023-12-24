Pettersson registered two assists, seven shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Sharks.
Pettersson has five multi-point efforts over 11 games in December, totaling four goals and nine helpers so far this month. The 25-year-old helped out on both of Andrei Kuzmenko's first-period markers. Pettersson has 13 goals, 30 assists, 94 shots on net, 41 hits, 30 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating over 35 contests this season as the Canucks' top-line center.
