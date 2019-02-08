Petterson scored his 25th goal of the season on the power play Thursday, but it wasn't enough, as the Blackhawks defeated Vancouver 4-3 in overtime.

After going goalless in three consecutive games, the rookie sensation has scored in back-to-back contests, and on Thursday, Petterson led all Vancouver skaters with 6:13 of power-play ice time. His shooting percentage of 27.2 leads the NHL.