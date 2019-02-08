Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Converts on power play in loss
Petterson scored his 25th goal of the season on the power play Thursday, but it wasn't enough, as the Blackhawks defeated Vancouver 4-3 in overtime.
After going goalless in three consecutive games, the rookie sensation has scored in back-to-back contests, and on Thursday, Petterson led all Vancouver skaters with 6:13 of power-play ice time. His shooting percentage of 27.2 leads the NHL.
More News
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Stays hot with helper Tuesday•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Comes up big in return•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Back in lineup Sunday•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Expected to return Sunday•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Shows well in latest practice•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Will sit again Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...