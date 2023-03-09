Pettersson put up two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.
Pettersson set up J.T. Miller for a shorthanded goal in the first period and also helped out on an Andrei Kuzmenko tally in the second. With the pair of helpers, Pettersson crossed the 50-assist and 80-point marks for the first time in his career. He has 30 goals, 51 assists, 206 shots on net, 76 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 62 outings overall.
