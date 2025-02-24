Pettersson logged a power-play assist in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Utah.

Pettersson set up a Jake DeBrusk tally in the second period. The goal drought continues for Pettersson -- he's come up empty on 17 shots over his last 11 games, and that low of a volume is concern enough. He's at least salvaged some offense with five assists in that span, but that's not enough for a top-line center. He's now at 35 points, 93 shots on net, 60 blocked shots, 47 hits and a minus-4 rating across 51 appearances.