Pettersson produced a power-play assist, six hits, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Utah.

Pettersson is on a four-game point streak (three goals, three assists), which is one game shy of matching his longest of the season. He's stepping up when it counts as the Canucks continue to battle for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference, and he's rewarding patient fantasy managers along the way. The 26-year-old center is up to 15 goals, 27 helpers, 16 power-play points, 108 shots on net, 71 blocked shots, 69 hits and a minus-12 rating over 61 outings this season.