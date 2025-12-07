Pettersson scored a goal and went plus-3 in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Wild.

Pettersson ended an 11-game point drought with the tally. The 21-year-old has seen fairly limited usage this season, and he's still prone to getting scratched on occasion. Pettersson has a goal, three points, 16 shots on net, 33 hits, 33 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 26 appearances this season, numbers nearly identical to what he did over 28 outings in 2024-25.