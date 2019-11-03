Pettersson scored two goals, one of which was on the power play in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Pettersson made sure to get back on the scoresheet after failing to get a point in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Ducks. The Swedish center is up to six goals and 20 points in only 14 games this season. Nine of his points have come with a man advantage, and it seems like there's no stopping the 20-year-old right now. Saturday marks Pettersson's sixth multi-point effort of the year.