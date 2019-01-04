Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Diagnosed with knee injury
The Canucks have confirmed that Pettersson sustained a right-knee injury during Thursday's 2-0 loss to Montreal.
Up until now Pettersson's injury had only been labeled as a lower-body issue. The rookie phenom will undergo an MRI, which should reveal the extent of his injury, but for now he should be considered questionable at best for Saturday's matchup with Toronto.
More News
