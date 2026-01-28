Pettersson logged two assists, two hits and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks.

Pettersson has picked up four helpers over his last three games. The center is up to 33 points (11 on the power play), 86 shots on net, 75 blocked shots, 42 hits and a minus-15 rating over 45 appearances. He's had a decent season on a bad team, and his 75 blocks rank best among all NHL forwards, so he can still help in category coverage even if his offense is shaky.