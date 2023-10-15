Pettersson notched two assists, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.
One of Pettersson's helpers came on the power play. The center has been scorching to start 2023-24, producing six points (one goal, five assists), six shots on goal, four hits and a plus-4 rating through two contests. Considering he put up 102 points in 80 outings last season, it's likely this is a product of his talent and not the Oilers' surprisingly leaky defense. The Canucks continue their road trip in the east with Tuesday's game versus the Flyers.
