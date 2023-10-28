Pettersson recorded two assists and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-0 win over the Blues.

Pettersson has already amassed five multi-point efforts this season. He helped out on the Canucks' last two goals in Friday's win, including a shorthanded marker by J.T. Miller. Through seven contests overall, Pettersson has two goals, 10 helpers, 13 shots on net, eight hits and a plus-7 rating. Considering he scored 39 times in 2022-23, there's perhaps still another level to his game he hasn't hit yet in this campaign.