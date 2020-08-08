Pettersson collected a power-play assist in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Wild in Game 4.

Pettersson's helper came on a Quinn Hughes goal in the second period. In the four-game series, Pettersson posted a goal and three assists with 11 shots. Three of his points came with a man advantage -- the Canucks' power play hummed along at 21.1 percent during the qualifying round.