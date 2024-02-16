Pettersson notched three assists and went plus-3 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Pettersson set up two goals by Elias Lindholm and one tally for Nikita Zadorov in the contest. This was Pettersson's third three-point effort in his last seven games. The center is up to 28 tallies, 44 helpers, 143 shots on net, 83 hits, 46 blocked shots and a plus-18 rating through 55 appearances. He's on pace to challenge his career-best 102-point campaign from 2022-23, and he's added more physicality this year to be a well-rounded fantasy player.