Pettersson produced two assists, two shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Ducks.

Pettersson's point streak is up to five games (two goals, four assists). The center earned his third multi-point effort of the year, chipping in the pair of helpers during the Canucks' comeback surge in the third period and overtime. Pettersson is now at four goals, 11 assists, 20 shots on net, 33 hits, 15 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 14 appearances. This is the best he's looked in years, but it's still fair to question if he can sustain the hot start all season.