Pettersson logged two assists, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Jets.

Pettersson's goal drought is up to eight games, but he has managed five assists in that span. The top-line center has earned two of those helpers with a man advantage. The Canucks' injury-riddled start to the season likely hasn't helped Pettersson's production much. He's at 13 points (five on the power play) with 29 shots on net, 20 hits, 38 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 18 appearances. That's a pace not too dissimilar from the one he set when he was limited to 45 points in 64 outings in 2024-25, which is discouraging for fantasy managers wanting a bounce-back campaign.