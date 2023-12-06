Pettersson notched two assists, four shots on goal, three hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Devils.

One of Pettersson's helpers came on the power play, giving him 14 power-play points on the year. The 25-year-old continues to be among the Canucks' leaders on offense even as J.T. Miller, Quinn Hughes and Brock Boeser hog the headlines. Pettersson has 34 points, 61 shots on net, 35 hits, 20 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 26 appearances.