Pettersson picked up three assists and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 10-1 win over the Sharks.

Pettersson set up Brock Boeser on the opening goal and then helped out on tallies by his linemates, Ilya Mikheyev and Andrei Kuzmenko, in the second. This was Pettersson's second three-point game in a row after his hat trick versus the Predators on Tuesday. The 24-year-old center is playing at a superstar level with five goals, 14 helpers, 21 shots on net, 13 hits and a plus-9 rating through 10 appearances.