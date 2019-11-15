Play

Pettersson posted an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Stars.

Pettersson set up Troy Stecher for a goal in the second period. The 21-year-old ranks sixth in the league with 16 helpers this season, and he's tied for ninth in the Art Ross race with 24 points. He's added 49 shots on goal in 20 games.

