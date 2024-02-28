Pettersson logged a shorthanded assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Pettersson set up a J.T. Miller tally in the second period. With three points over his last six games, Pettersson has been a bit quiet, especially since he hasn't recorded a power-play point since Feb. 6. The 25-year-old center has 75 points (26 on the power play, two shorthanded) with 162 shots on net, 93 hits, 49 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating over 61 appearances this season. He's still got a reasonable chance at hitting the century mark for a second straight campaign.