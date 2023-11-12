Pettersson picked up an assist Saturday in a 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.
It extended his point streak to eight games (five goals, 10 assists). Pettersson has put on a show so far this season, and he sits on top of the NHL scoring list with 25 points in 14 games. And he's the top playmaker, too. Hart trophy, anyone? Anyone?
