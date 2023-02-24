Pettersson scored a goal and two assists on 10 shots, fueling the Canucks to a 3-2 overtime win over the Blues on Thursday.

Pettersson was fantastic Thursday, factoring in on all Vancouver goals while firing double-digit shots on goal at Jordan Binnington. He would score the game-winning goal in overtime with just 15 seconds left in overtime. Pettersson has been red-hot in the month of February, hitting the score sheet in eight of nine games with an astounding 16 points in that span. On the season, the Swedish forward has 28 goals and 75 points in 56 games.