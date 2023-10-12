Pettersson scored a power-play goal on five shots, dished three assists and added two hits in Wednesday's 8-1 win over the Oilers.

Pettersson was one of three Canucks to produce a four-point game in their statement-making season opener. The 24-year-old center had an assist in each period as well as a goal in the middle frame. He's already one of the best scoring talents in the league after posting 39 goals and 102 points in 80 games last season, and he should be a permanent part of the top line throughout 2023-24.