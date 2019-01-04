Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Exits with lower-body injury
Pettersson won't return to Thursday's game against Montreal due to a lower-body injury.
Pettersson suffered the injury when he got tangled up with Montreal's Jesperi Kotkaniemi and fell awkwardly on his leg during the second period of Thursday's contest. He was able to skate off under his own power, but it's obviously not encouraging that he's already been ruled out of the rest of the match. Another update on the exceptional rookie's condition should surface ahead of Saturday's matchup with Toronto.
