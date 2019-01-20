Pettersson (knee) is expected to be activated from injured reserve and slot into Sunday's lineup versus the Red Wings, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Pettersson has sat out the last five games after spraining his knee earlier this month. Canucks coach Travis Green said Pettersson had a solid practice Saturday while working in the top six. Once he's officially cleared, Pettersson can immediately be infused into fantasy lineups since he has 42 points -- 13 on the power play -- in 38 games this season.