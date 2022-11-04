Pettersson scored a goal on eight shots, distributed four assists and went plus-4 in Thursday's 8-5 win over the Ducks.

Two of Pettersson's four assists were on the power play. It was a massive performance from the 23-year-old in a game where defense took a backseat to offense. He's had a good start to the year, but this was a gem of a performance from the franchise cornerstone. Pettersson is up to five tallies, 10 helpers, six power-play points, 34 shots on net and a plus-1 rating in 11 appearances this year.