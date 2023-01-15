Pettersson picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Panthers.

The 24-year-old continues to rack up points, even if he isn't getting a whole lot of help from his teammates. Pettersson has found the scoresheet in five straight games and has five multi-point performances in 11 contests since returning from a brief absence due to illness in mid-December, piling up five goals and 18 points over that stretch.