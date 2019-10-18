Play

Pettersson delivered an assist and blocked two shots during Vancouver's 4-3 shootout win over St. Louis on Thursday.

Petterson extended his point streak to four games, a span in which he has scored twice while setting up four goals. He's coming off an impressive rookie season, and considering the way he's heating up, might even surpass what he did in 2018-19 (28 goals, 66 points).

