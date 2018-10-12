Pettersson was credited with his fourth goal of the season Thursday against the Lightning.

Derrick Pouliot's point shot glanced off Pettersson and helped extend his point streak to four games, giving him four goals and seven points this season. The Alien is clearly Vancouver's top offensive player, and Travis Green certainly knows it; he led all forwards in power-play ice time, and at times stayed our nearly for the entire two minutes. Pettersson wasn't as dominant in this game and got a lucky bounce for his goal, but he's a special talent who's worth owning in all fantasy formats.