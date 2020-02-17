Pettersson scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 5-1 loss to Anaheim.

Coming in a one-sided loss, Pettersson's goal was his third in 12 games. Despite going through a bit of dry spell, the 21-year-old still has 58 points in 58 games, putting Pettersson on pace to finish his sophomore season as a point-a-game player. Otherwise, it was an ugly night for the host Canucks.