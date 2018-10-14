Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Feeling better Sunday
Pettersson (head) is "feeling better" after absorbing a nasty hit against Florida on Saturday, Patrick Johnston of The Province reports.
Pettersson took a malicious hit from Mike Matheson, who will have a phone hearing with the league for the incident. The electrifying rookie already has five goals and eight points in his first five NHL contests. There's currently no timetable for his return, but hopefully the injury is a minor one.
