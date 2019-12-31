Pettersson missed Tuesday's practice due to an illness.

Pettersson has two days to get better before Thursday's matchup against the Blackhawks. It's worth keeping an eye on the 21-year-old's status, as he's out to another electric pace with 18 goals and 41 points -- 17 on the man advantage -- through 40 games. He's more comfortable shooting the puck this year, too, as he's averaging 2.4 shots per game compared to 2.0 last year. If he's ruled out against the Blackhawks, J.T. Miller is expected to bump to center in the top six.