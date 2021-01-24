Pettersson scored his first goal of the season Saturday in a 5-2 loss to the Canadiens. It came in his seventh game.

The Orcas are struggling as a complete unit -- the skaters seem to have forgotten what good, two-way hockey is all about. Pettersson should snap out of it soon and help right Vancouver's ship. But the collective malaise will be tough to break. Pettersson's slow start could be here for a few more games.