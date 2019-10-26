Pettersson scored a goal in Friday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Capitals.

Pettersson's top-line trio with J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser combined on a second-period tally to make it 3-1 at the time. The Swedish center has only been held off the scoresheet once in the last eight games, producing all 11 of his points this year in that span. He had 66 points in 71 contests last year, and the 20-year-old is showing no signs of a dreaded sophomore slump.