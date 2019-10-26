Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Finds twine Friday
Pettersson scored a goal in Friday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Capitals.
Pettersson's top-line trio with J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser combined on a second-period tally to make it 3-1 at the time. The Swedish center has only been held off the scoresheet once in the last eight games, producing all 11 of his points this year in that span. He had 66 points in 71 contests last year, and the 20-year-old is showing no signs of a dreaded sophomore slump.
More News
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Assists on a pair•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Sparks offense in win•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Extends point streak to four games•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: First multi-point game of season•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Contributes assist•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Snipes first goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.