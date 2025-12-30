Pettersson scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Kraken.

This was Pettersson's second game back after missing eight contests due to an upper-body injury. The 27-year-old has resumed his usual role centering the top line while seeing ice time in all situations. He's up to nine goals, 23 points, 59 shots on net, 53 blocked shots, 29 hits and a minus-11 rating over 30 appearances this season. Fantasy managers can get use out of his all-around production, but he'll need to be consistent on offense to reach his full potential.