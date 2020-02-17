Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Finds twine Sunday
Pettersson scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 5-1 loss to Anaheim.
Pettersson's goal was his third in 12 games. Despite going through a bit of dry spell, the 21-year-old still has 58 points in 58 games, putting Pettersson on pace to finish his sophomore season as a point-per-game asset.
