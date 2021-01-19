Pettersson has been fined $3,987.07 for slashing Calgary's Sean Monahan during Monday's 5-2 loss to the Flames.
Pettersson has had a slow start to the season, notching just one assist through the Canucks' first four games, and it looks like his frustration boiled over during Monday's loss to Calgary. The 22-year-old pivot will hope to snap his four-game goalless streak during Wednesday's matchup with Montreal.
More News
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Notches helper•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Deflects in game-winning goal•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Nets power-play goal•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Rounds up three points•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Collects pair of assists•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Sends two helpers•