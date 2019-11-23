Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Fires home power-play tally
Pettersson scored on the power play in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over the Capitals.
He blasted a one-timer over Braden Holtby's shoulder on a feed from J.T. Miller midway through the first period to knot things up at 1-1, and the goalies took over after that. Pettersson has been electric with the man advantage -- he has 10 goals and 29 points through 24 games, with half of that production (five goals, 15 points) coming on the power play.
More News
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Enjoys three-point night•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Sets up game-tying goal•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Earns helper in loss•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Birthday boy strikes twice•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Deposits pair of goals•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Power-play maestro•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.