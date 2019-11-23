Pettersson scored on the power play in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over the Capitals.

He blasted a one-timer over Braden Holtby's shoulder on a feed from J.T. Miller midway through the first period to knot things up at 1-1, and the goalies took over after that. Pettersson has been electric with the man advantage -- he has 10 goals and 29 points through 24 games, with half of that production (five goals, 15 points) coming on the power play.